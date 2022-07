The Diamondbacks have selected Savino with the 82nd overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

A 6-foot-3 lefty from Virginia, Savino is coming off a strong spring as a fourth-year junior with the Cavaliers. Though he lacks a true out pitch, Savino showed some added velocity on his fastball and slider during his final season at Virginia and increased his strikeout rate as a result. He projects as a potential back-end rotation arm over the long haul.