The Diamondbacks have selected Hall with the 153rd overall pick of the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

A center fielder from South Carolina, Hall is an above-average runner and at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, there could be some untapped power potential. This spring, Hall hit .322 with seven home runs and a 28:27 K:BB in 54 games for the Gamecocks.