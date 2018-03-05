Feliz (personal) made his first appearance of the spring Saturday, allowing a hit and striking out one in an inning of work.

The reliever had been delayed from arriving at camp due to visa issues, but it seems all of that has been sorted out. Feliz finished the 2017 season with a 5.48 ERA in 46 frames, so he'll need to impress in Cactus League action if he wants a shot at the big-league roster.