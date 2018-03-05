Diamondbacks' Neftali Feliz: Arrives in camp after delay
Feliz (personal) made his first appearance of the spring Saturday, allowing a hit and striking out one in an inning of work.
The reliever had been delayed from arriving at camp due to visa issues, but it seems all of that has been sorted out. Feliz finished the 2017 season with a 5.48 ERA in 46 frames, so he'll need to impress in Cactus League action if he wants a shot at the big-league roster.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Neftali Feliz: Delayed by visa issues•
-
Diamondbacks' Neftali Feliz: Signs minor-league deal with Arizona•
-
Neftali Feliz: Released by Royals•
-
Royals' Neftali Feliz: Lands on 10-day DL•
-
Royals' Neftali Feliz: Has worst outing since trade to KC•
-
Royals' Neftali Feliz: Reinstated from paternity list•
-
Spring Takes: Dahl, Duggar make inroads
Jason Kipnis continues his monster spring for Cleveland, and David Dahl and Steven Duggar are...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Thames
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball: 2018 Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher has an abundance of high-end options, but there comes a point when the names...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...