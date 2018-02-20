Diamondbacks' Neftali Feliz: Delayed by visa issues
Feliz has not arrived at spring training yet due to issues with his visa, Nick Piecoro of AzCentral.com reports.
This typically doesn't pose much of a problem for players, but it will put him a bit behind the rest of the pitchers in camp. One he does return, Feliz will need to perform well in camp if he wants to crack the Opening Day roster given the 5.48 ERA he produced last season.
