Diamondbacks' Neftali Feliz: Reassigned to minors camp
The Diamondbacks reassigned Feliz to their minor-league camp Tuesday, David Adler of MLB.com reports.
It was an easy decision for the Diamondbacks to cut Feliz with his fastball velocity sitting in the low-90s during spring training and the right-hander coming off an ugly outing Tuesday against the White Sox in which he surrendered five runs on five hits while failing to record an out. The 29-year-old will begin the season at Triple-A Reno if the Diamondbacks don't part ways with him.
