Diamondbacks' Neftali Feliz: Signs minor-league deal with Arizona
Feliz signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Sunday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.
Feliz struggled during the 2017 season. He split time with the Royals and Brewers, throwing for a lofty 5.48 ERA and 1.37 WHIP over 49 games (46 innings) between the two locations. He could appear in the majors for Arizona if the club needs help in the bullpen, but it's unlikely he'd see high-leverage situations.
More News
-
12-team H2H mock draft results
Check out how our latest Fantasy Baseball mock draft went down.
-
Breakouts 1.0
Whether you call them sleepers or breakouts, Scott White offers up a dozen players who are...
-
Trade: Yelich, Cain a potent brew
The Brewers saw their playoff window open in 2017, and they're making sure it stays open. What...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
With draft prep season gearing up, we gathered a group of experts for a 12-team 5x5 Rotisserie...
-
Ranking top 100 in dynasty
Starting a dynasty league? Or looking to trade in one or maybe just narrow down your keepers?...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Dozen value targets
Heath Cummings offers 12 sleepers who look like they'll be undervalued in Fantasy Baseball...