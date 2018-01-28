Feliz signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Sunday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.

Feliz struggled during the 2017 season. He split time with the Royals and Brewers, throwing for a lofty 5.48 ERA and 1.37 WHIP over 49 games (46 innings) between the two locations. He could appear in the majors for Arizona if the club needs help in the bullpen, but it's unlikely he'd see high-leverage situations.