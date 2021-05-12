Ahmed went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, two walks and two total runs scored Tuesday in an 11-3 win over Miami.

Ahmed put the Diamondbacks on the board in the second inning, launching a solo shot to left field for his first long ball of the campaign. He reached base twice more via walk in the contest and scored the team's second run in the fifth frame. After a sluggish start to the campaign, Ahmed has been trending up over his past 16 games, batting .308 over 52 at-bats.