Ahmed (knee) is expected to be activated off the injured list this weekend, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
The Diamondbacks welcomed back Kole Calhoun on Friday and could get another regular back if Ahmed is deemed ready. Josh Rojas has been filling in at shortstop, but after an 0-for-4 on Friday, he's batting just .074.
