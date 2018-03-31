Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Drives in five vs. Rockies
Ahmed went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run and five RBI in the Diamondbacks' 9-8 win over the Rockies on Friday.
Coming off an injury-shortened 2017, Ahmed has the job as Arizona's starting shortstop to start 2018 and Friday's offensive explosion was certainly a good start to the gig. Anyone who thinks Ahmed is likely repeat the feat with great frequency would probably be best advised to temper their expectations, as the 28 year old has never had higher than a .717 OPS in any of his time at the big-league level. That said, if you have a need at the position it could be worth keeping tabs on what Ahmed does with the regular role to see if he parlays it into consistent production.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Reaches base twice in opener•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: May hit eighth Opening Day•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Favorite to win shortstop competition•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Back in game action after wrist surgery•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Vying for starting role•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Avoids arbitration•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...