Ahmed went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run and five RBI in the Diamondbacks' 9-8 win over the Rockies on Friday.

Coming off an injury-shortened 2017, Ahmed has the job as Arizona's starting shortstop to start 2018 and Friday's offensive explosion was certainly a good start to the gig. Anyone who thinks Ahmed is likely repeat the feat with great frequency would probably be best advised to temper their expectations, as the 28 year old has never had higher than a .717 OPS in any of his time at the big-league level. That said, if you have a need at the position it could be worth keeping tabs on what Ahmed does with the regular role to see if he parlays it into consistent production.