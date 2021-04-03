Ahmed, who is out of Friday's lineup against the Padres, said he hopes his knee issue won't linger all season, Jody Jackson of FOX Sports Arizona reports.

He is not yet ready to make his season debut, as it sounds like Ahmed is hoping to get as healthy as possible before taking the field in an effort to get over the knee soreness that bothered him all spring. Ahmed received a platelet-rich plasma injection in late March, which is always an ominous sign. It seems likely that he will get into a game fairly soon, but it also seems possible that this knee issue could affect his performance this season.