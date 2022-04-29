site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Not in Friday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Ahmed will sit Friday against the Cardinals.
Ahmed sits for the third time in eight games since his return from a shoulder injury last Friday. He's gone 5-for-16 with a homer and a pair of doubles but will sit here in favor of Geraldo Perdomo.
