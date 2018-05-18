Ahmed is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Mets.

Ahmed will be the odd man out of the infield rotation Friday with the return of third baseman Jake Lamb from the disabled list. Ketel Marte will start at shortstop with Daniel Descalso taking over at second base. Ahmed is in the midst of a slump and is slashing .135/.164/.231 with 16 strikeouts in 52 at-bats during May.