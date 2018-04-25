Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Out of lineup Wednesday
Ahmed is not in the lineup against the Phillies on Wednesday.
Ahmed will receive a rare day off after going 0-for-3 with three strikeouts and a walk during Tuesday's outing. In his place, Ketel Marte will start at shortstop while Chris Owings mans the keystone. Ahmed has been struggling a bit to start off the 2018 campaign, hitting just .188/.288/.391 with three home runs and 11 RBI over 19 games.
