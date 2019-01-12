Ahmed agreed to a one-year deal with the Diamondbacks on Friday, avoiding arbitration.

Ahmed's batting averaged decreased to .234 in 2018, although he belted a career-high 16 homers and drove in 70 runs in 153 ballgames. Whether he'll be able to maintain this kind of power over two straight seasons will be something to keep an eye on as the 2019 campaign unfolds.

