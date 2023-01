Ahmed (shoulder) is expected to be ready for the start of spring training, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Ahmed told Piecoro he's been swinging "full go" for about a month, and that he's making progress in his throwing program. The shortstop missed the second-half of the season after undergoing season-ending surgery in June to fix a labrum ear and two bone spurs in his right shoulder. Assuming good health, he'll likely open the 2023 season as the Diamondbacks' starting shortstop.