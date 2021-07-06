site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Takes seat Tuesday
Ahmed is not starting Tuesday against the Rockies.
Ahmed will get at least the beginning portion of Tuesday's game off as Josh Rojas slides to shortstop and Josh VanMeter takes over at second base.
