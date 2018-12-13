Diamondbacks' Nick Green: Snagged by D-backs

Green was selected by the Diamondbacks with the 12th pick in the Rule 5 draft.

A 23-year-old righty, Green logged a 3.32 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 102 strikeouts in 132.2 innings split between High-A and Double-A in the Yankees' system. That strikeout rate suggests he lacks the stuff to start, but perhaps his fastball will tick up in the bullpen. He should be deployed in low-leverage situations.