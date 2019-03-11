Diamondbacks' Nick Green: Throws three relief innings
Green allowed one unearned run on two hits and two walks while striking out one over three innings Sunday against the Rockies.
Green, who was a starter in the Yankees organization, was selected by the Diamondbacks in the Rule 5 draft and is trying to make the roster as a reliever. The bottom line results have been good for the right-hander -- 1.93 ERA in 9.1 innings -- however Green's walked eight batters. In what is expected to be a rebuilding year, Arizona may have the space to carry the soon-to-be 24-year-old Green for low-leverage appearances where multiple relief innings are required.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Spring update: Roster moves, inuries
Catch up on the latest spring news from the weekend, and see what it means as you get ready...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, 2019 busts
SportsLine simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and warns of potential busts
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team mixed Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your feelings about a player like an auction. Scott White and company recently...