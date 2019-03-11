Green allowed one unearned run on two hits and two walks while striking out one over three innings Sunday against the Rockies.

Green, who was a starter in the Yankees organization, was selected by the Diamondbacks in the Rule 5 draft and is trying to make the roster as a reliever. The bottom line results have been good for the right-hander -- 1.93 ERA in 9.1 innings -- however Green's walked eight batters. In what is expected to be a rebuilding year, Arizona may have the space to carry the soon-to-be 24-year-old Green for low-leverage appearances where multiple relief innings are required.