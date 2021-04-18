The Diamondbacks recalled Heath from their taxi squad ahead of Sunday's game against the Nationals. He'll start in center field and bat eighth in the series finale, according to Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

With Tim Locastro (finger) joining Ketel Marte (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list Sunday, Heath looks like he could have a clear path to an everyday role in center field, at least against right-handed pitching. The 27-year-old boasts excellent speed and showed an ability to draw walks in the minors, but his lack of power and contact skills will likely keep him parked near the bottom of the Arizona lineup.