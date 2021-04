Heath entered Thursday's game off the bench and went 0-for-2 with a walk and three runs scored in a 14-11 win over the Reds.

Heath had started three consecutive games in center field since being acquired from the Royals before taking a seat Thursday. He eventually entered as a pinch runner and stayed in the game to play center. He'll get chances with Tim Locastro (finger) and Ketel Marte (hamstring) unavailable.