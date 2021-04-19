Heath started in center field, batted eighth and went 3-for-4 in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Nationals. He was also caught stealing.

Heath cleared intake protocols after being acquired from the Royals on Saturday and was needed immediately to replace the injured Tim Locastro (finger), who landed on the injured list. With Ketel Marte (hamstring) also on the injured list, Heath is expected to get regular at-bats in center field, against right-handers at least. The left-handed hitting outfielder started against righty Paolo Espino on Sunday and has little MLB track record (one at-bat) against southpaws.