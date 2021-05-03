The Diamondbacks optioned Heath to Triple-A Reno on Monday.
In light of its mounting injuries in the outfield, Arizona acquired Heath from Kansas City on April 17 and wasted no time ushering him into the lineup. Heath recorded three hits in his team debut a day after his acquisition, but things went downhill thereafter, as he managed only two hits in 22 at-bats over his next nine games. The 27-year-old had already been starting to lose time in center field to Pavin Smith in recent days, and Tim Locastro's (finger) returned from the 10-day injured list Monday ultimately spelled the end of Heath's time on the active roster. He'll head to Reno before the affiliate begins its season Tuesday.
