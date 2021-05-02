Heath will start in center field and bat eighth Sunday against the Rockies.
Though he'll be in the starting nine as Arizona wraps up its series with Colorado, Heath's time as the Diamondbacks' everyday center fielder could be over. He was on the bench six times in the previous nine games, as manager Torey Lovullo has seemingly warmed up to the idea of using Pavin Smith as his top option in center field while Ketel Marte (hamstring) and Tim Locastro (finger) are on the shelf. While Heath offers a defensive upgrade over Smith, his .462 OPS over his first 25 plate appearances with Arizona have made it difficult for Lovullo to justify trotting him out in the lineup on a regular basis.
