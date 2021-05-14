Heath was called up by the Diamondbacks on Friday.
Heath hit .192/.276/.231 in 29 plate appearances during his previous stint on the roster, so he'll likely be limited to bench duty. Asdrubal Cabrera (hamstring) hit the injured list in a corresponding move.
