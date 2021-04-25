Heath is out of the lineup for the second game of Sunday's doubleheader with Atlanta.

The Diamondbacks will give a couple of their lefty hitters a breather for the second game of the twin bill, as Heath and Kole Calhoun will head to the bench with southpaw Drew Smyly on the hill for Atlanta. Heath went 0-for-2 with a walk while playing all seven innings in center field in Arizona's 5-0 win in Game 1.