Heath is out of the lineup for the second game of Sunday's doubleheader with Atlanta.
The Diamondbacks will give a couple of their lefty hitters a breather for the second game of the twin bill, as Heath and Kole Calhoun will head to the bench with southpaw Drew Smyly on the hill for Atlanta. Heath went 0-for-2 with a walk while playing all seven innings in center field in Arizona's 5-0 win in Game 1.
