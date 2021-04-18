Heath could slot in at center field as early as Sunday after Tim Locastro left Saturday's game with a pinkie injury, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Heath, who was acquired from the Royals on Saturday prior to Locastro's injury, still needs to clear COVID-19 protocols before joining the roster. He could be the regular center fielder until either Locastro (finger) or Ketel Marte (hamstring) are ready to go. Heath went 2-for-13 in 15 games for Kansas City before he was designated for assignment on Wednesday. The Diamondbacks could also lean on prospect Daulton Varsho, who is on the 40-man roster, or Trayce Thompson, who is not.