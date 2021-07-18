Ramirez struck out three over a scoreless eighth inning and recorded a hold in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Cubs.

Ramirez was manager Torey Lovullo's choice with Arizona up 2-1 after seven innings, but he had issues. Chicago's Javier Baez struck out on a wild pitch and reached first base with two outs. Ramirez then hit Kris Bryant before striking out Patrick Wisdom to end the threat. Closer Joakim Soria blew up in the ninth, turning a potential win into a loss. Ramirez has a 3.27 ERA, 13 strikeouts and four holds over 11 innings since Arizona selected his contract from Triple-A Reno.