Ramirez walked one and struck out one over a scoreless eighth inning in Monday's 5-1 win over the Brewers.

Ramirez's contract was selected late last week, and the reliever has authored three consecutive scoreless outings for the Diamondbacks. Used mostly has a mop-up reliever during this career, Ramirez has worked high-leverage spots for manager Torey Lovullo, who has a history with the right-hander when both were with the Red Sox in 2015. In addition to throwing Monday's eighth inning, Ramirez pitched the seventh inning of a scoreless game last Friday and the ninth inning of a one-run game the following day.