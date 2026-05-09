Diamondbacks' Nolan Arenado: Accounts for lone run in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Arenado went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 3-1 extra-inning loss to the Mets.
Arenado collected his first RBI in eight contests when he left the yard in the second inning. It was his sixth homer through 35 games, half way to the 12 he belted over 107 games in 2025. He's enjoying a nice bounce-back season in the desert with a .769 OPS, the third baseman highest mark since 2023.
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