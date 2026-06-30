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Diamondbacks' Nolan Arenado: Clubs homer in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Arenado went 2-for-2 with a solo home run, a walk and a second run scored in Monday's 5-4 win over the Giants.

Arenado logged his first multi-hit effort since June 19 versus the Twins. The homer also ended a 24-game power drought -- his last long ball was June 1 versus the Dodgers. During the slump, he hit just .170 with four doubles and five RBI. The veteran third baseman is batting .243 with a .717 OPS, nine homers, 34 RBI, 36 runs scored, 15 doubles and three stolen bases over 79 contests this season.

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