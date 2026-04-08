Arenado went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Tuesday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Mets.

Arenado's two-out singled in the fifth inning scored a go-ahead run, but Arizona couldn't maintain the lead. It was the second straight game with an RBI for Arenado, who raised his season average to .229 to along with one double and two RBI over 35 at-bats.