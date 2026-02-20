Diamondbacks' Nolan Arenado: Homers in preseason opener
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Arenado went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Friday's Cactus League opener against the Rockies.
It might seem odd that a starting position player would play in the first spring game, but Arenado needs to get the work in before suiting up for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic. Arenado is looking for a bounce-back season in the desert after two consecutive seasons of diminished power.
