Arenado went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 9-1 win over the Rangers.

Arenado's power continues to trend well -- he has homered three times over his last five games while adding five RBI in that span. The third baseman has also drawn at least one walk in four straight contests, a big improvement after he earned just seven free passes in all of August. Arenado is batting .239 with a .756 OPS, 24 homers, 70 RBI, 68 runs scored, 21 doubles, one triple and four stolen bases through 138 games this year.