default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Arenado isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tigers, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Arenado will sit down for the first time this season after going just 2-for-16 (.125) with five strikeouts over Arizona's first four games. His absence will allow Jose Fernandez to start at third base and bat sixth in what will be his MLB debut.

More News