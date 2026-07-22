Diamondbacks' Nolan Arenado: Perfect at plate in rout

Arenado went 1-for-1 with a solo home run, three walks and two additional runs scored in Wednesday's 15-5 win over the Athletics.

Arenado was a thorn in the Athletics' side all game, highlighted by a solo blast in the fourth inning. The veteran has opened the second half on a tear, hitting safely in five of six games with four extra-base hits and six RBI since returning from the All-Star break. On the year, he's slashing .245/.323/.430 with 14 homers, 46 RBI, 49 runs scored and three steals across 372 plate appearances.