Diamondbacks' Nolan Arenado: Playing Saturday

Arenado (arm) is starting at third base and batting out of the cleanup spot against the Mariners on Saturday.

Arenado was initially out of Friday's lineup due to groin soreness. He was brought in as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning but was removed from the game after his arm was hit by a pitch, though neither issue appear to be severe enough for Arenado to be held out of the lineup for Saturday's contest. He has gone 9-for-32 with one steal, five extra-base hits and seven RBI over his last 10 outings.