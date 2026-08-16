Diamondbacks' Nolan Arenado: Reaches 20 homers with two blasts Saturday

Arenado went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs, a walk, three total runs and four total RBI in a 10-3 win against Atlanta on Saturday.

Arenado drove in his first run in quiet fashion, bouncing into an RBI groundout in the second inning. He made much more noise thereafter, slugging a two-run homer in the third frame and adding a solo shot in the seventh. Arenado's pair of long balls pushed him to 20 on the season -- the ninth time he's reached that mark in his career but the first time since 2023. The veteran third baseman already has six home runs through 13 games in August, the most he's hit in any month so far this year.