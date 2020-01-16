Play

Valaika was claimed off waivers by the Diamondbacks on Thursday.

Valaika was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Friday after posting a .190 batting average and one home run over 40 major-league games with the Rockies in 2019. He had a strong showing at the Triple-A level with a .320/.364/.589 slash line with 22 home runs, but he'll need to show more consistency against higher-end competition if he hopes to secure a major-league roster spot.

More News
Our Latest Stories