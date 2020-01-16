Diamondbacks' Pat Valaika: Claimed by Diamondbacks
Valaika was claimed off waivers by the Diamondbacks on Thursday.
Valaika was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Friday after posting a .190 batting average and one home run over 40 major-league games with the Rockies in 2019. He had a strong showing at the Triple-A level with a .320/.364/.589 slash line with 22 home runs, but he'll need to show more consistency against higher-end competition if he hopes to secure a major-league roster spot.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Should we downgrade Astros hitters?
MLB brought the hammer down on the Astros for sign-stealing allegations that date back to 2017....
-
Tracker: Donaldson vacates 3B for Riley
From Josh Donaldson's decision to join the Twins to Alex Wood's reunion with the Dodgers, Scott...
-
Top 100 Prospects for 2020
Luis Robert and Jesus Luzardo are primed for a significant 2020 impact, but it's Wander Franco...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...
-
Fantasy baseball: 1B/DH sleepers, busts
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.