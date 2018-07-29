Corbin allowed four earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out eight across six innings Saturday against the Padres. He did not factor into the decision.

Corbin ran into trouble in the third inning, during which he allowed three doubles and three of his four earned runs. On the positive side, he also worked three innings without allowing a baserunner and generated an impressive 23 swinging strikes overall. Despite a solid 3.26 ERA and 1.06 WHIP to go along with 166 strikeouts through 135.1 innings this season, Corbin has allowed four or more earned runs in four of his past 10 starts.