Corbin (6-4) allowed four runs on six hits and one walk across six innings to take the loss Sunday against the Braves. He struck out three.

All the major damage to Corbin's ledger came in the third inning, when he allowed four runs on five hits as the home team took control. He pitched well otherwise, inducing 10 groundball outs and recording three 1-2-3 innings, but the one poor frame was enough to sink him to a loss. Nevertheless, Corbin heads into the All-Star break with a shiny 3.24 ERA to go along with a 1.05 WHIP and a stellar 11.0 K/9.