Corbin allowed one earned run on three hits while walking two and striking out five across six innings Thursday against the Dodgers. He did not factor into the decision.

Corbin left the game in line for the win after another solid six-inning outing, but the Diamondbacks' bullpen failed to maintain the lead. He didn't have his strikeout pitch working as has been the case in his previous starts, recording a season-low 10 swinging strikes. However, through seven starts has has posted 11.74 K/9 and a 50 percent groundball rate to back up his 2.15 ERA. He has been a breakout performer at the position in the early going and his strong peripheral stats indicate his results have been earned.