Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Allows two runs in tough-luck loss
Corbin (10-5) allowed two runs on four hits and one walk across seven innings Monday while taking the loss against the Giants. He struck out nine.
Corbin allowed a two-run home run in the second inning before settling down and allowing just two baserunners the rest of the way. Unfortunately, his teammates couldn't muster any offensive support against Chris Stratton, sinking Corbin to his first loss in the last six starts. The left-hander still threw the ball quite well and has now posted a sparkling 41:3 K:BB over his last five outings. He'll look to continue his recent success this weekend against the Dodgers.
