Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Avoids arbitration with Diamondbacks
Corbin agreed to a one-year, $7.5 million deal with the Diamondbacks on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Corbin will nearly double his salary this upcoming season after posting a 4.03 ERA over 189.2 innings in 2017. He increased his strikeout rate by three percentage points and decreased his walk rate by two points in what was an injury-free campaign for the southpaw. He'll again be a key component in the Diamondbacks' impressive starting rotation that remains unchanged from last year.
