Corbin (3-0) was absolutely brilliant against the Giants on Tuesday, throwing a complete game one-hit shutout, striking out eight and walking one in Arizona's 1-0 victory over San Francisco.

It truly was a performance for the ages for the 28-year-old left-hander, who narrowly missed out on a no-hitter after an infield single by Brandon Belt broke up his bid for history in the eighth inning. It was the continuation of what has been a ballistic start to the season for Corbin, who now has a 1.65 ERA, a 0.70 WHIP and a 37:5 K:BB in 27.1 innings. Injuries have prevented Corbin from ever consistently reaching his lofty potential, but so far in 2018, he has the look of a pitcher who is fully healthy and primed to make the most of his talent. He'll look to continue his torrid start in an inviting matchup against the Padres on Sunday.

