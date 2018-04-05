Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Dominates Dodgers for second win
Corbin (2-0) tossed 7.1 shutout innings and allowed just one hit and one walk while striking out 12 to earn the victory Wednesday over the Dodgers.
Corbin was utterly brilliant against one of the National League's best offenses. Dodgers hitters whiffed at 21 of Corbin's 98 pitches and didn't put a runner on base until Matt Kemp's double in the fifth inning. Corbin was hyped as a potential ace before injuries derailed his career five years ago. It's only been two starts, but thus far in 2018, he's finally looking like that guy again.
