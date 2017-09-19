Corbin (14-13) allowed four runs on four hits and three walks while striking out three batters through five innings to take the loss against San Diego on Monday.

The lefty had allowed a single run or fewer in seven of his past eight games, with the outlier an uncharacteristic shellacking -- eight runs allowed through 4.1 frames -- also at the hands of the Padres. Aside from the odd poor outing, 2017 has been an impressive rebound for Corbin, and he now sports a serviceable 3.42 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 8.7 K/9 through 13 second-half games. Corbin projects to face the Marlins at Chase Field in his next start.