Corbin improved to 11-11 on the strength of eight strong innings against the Mets on Tuesday, striking out six while allowing just a single run on four hits and two walks.

While there have been some stumbles along the way -- most notably a brutal implosion against the Cubs on Aug. 1 -- and he's been burned by unearned runs at times, Corbin has turned in a highly fantasy-relevant 13-start stretch. During that span, he's tossed exactly 80 innings, putting up a 2.93 ERA and 1.28 WHIP with 84 strikeouts. He's been particularly sharp since that awful outing in Chicago, having given up just four earned runs with a 31:6 K:BB in 29.1 innings over his last four starts, including a scoreless rematch against the Cubs and a near complete-game shutout in Houston. All in all, it looks like the lefty is finally starting to regain his pre-injury form. There'll still be bumps in the road, but he's raised his stock considerably nonetheless.