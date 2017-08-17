Corbin (10-11) pitched 8.2 scoreless innings with seven strikeouts during Thursday's win over Houston. He allowed just four hits and a walk.

Corbin has struggled on the road this season with a 6.79 ERA away from Chase Field, so this gem was all the more impressive coming at Minute Maid Park. The lefty entered Thursday's outing in solid form over his previous 12 starts with a 3.65 ERA and 10.3 K/9, despite allowing a .372 BABIP. The strikeouts are especially valuable, and with Arizona pushing for a playoff berth, Corbin should continue to be a solid source of wins down the stretch. He projects to face the Mets at Citi Field in his next start.