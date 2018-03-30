Corbin (1-0) gave up two runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out eight over 5.2 innings in a win over the Rockies on Thursday.

His outing was bookended by a pair of homers allowed -- DJ LeMahieu in the first and Nolan Arenado in the sixth -- but in between, Corbin was very good. The eight strikeouts were more than he had in his first three starts combined last year (seven). It's just one game, but this was an encouraging performance from a player who was going outside of the top 200 on average during draft season.