Corbin struck out eight over 6.2 scoreless innings against the Cubs on Saturday to pick up his ninth win. He gave up five hits and walked one.

He has now struck out 18 over his last 12.2 innings and has 133 strikeouts in 135.1 innings on the season. His 4.52 ERA and 1.53 WHIP aren't doing anyone any favors, but the strikeouts and wins have helped keep him relevant. This was a tricky matchup for Corbin, but he aptly navigated it. He will face another tough test in his next start in Houston.